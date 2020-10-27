 Skip to main content
1 treated at scene of Hobart house fire
A quick response helped keep a fire contained to a three seasons room late Monday at a home in the 3400 block of East 73rd Avenue in Hobart, officials said.

HOBART — One person was treated at the scene of a house fire late Monday that was contained to a single room.

Hobart firefighters were called about 9 p.m. to the 3400 block of East 73rd Avenue, where a fire started in a three-seasons room at the back of the home, Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.

Two people who live at the home escaped, along with two dogs, Reitz said, adding that one of the residents needed to be treated for smoke inhalation but was subsequently released at the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the three seasons room, but there was smoke damage throughout the home, Reitz said. 

Investigators believe the fire potentially was caused by smoking materials that were not disposed of properly.

Reitz said there initially was some confusion about the residents' whereabouts immediately after they left the home, adding that people should always have a designated meeting place outside their home in the event of a fire.

Doing so will help make sure everybody is accounted for, he said.

