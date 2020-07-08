1 wounded in shooting; suspect leads officers on interstate chase, police say

Return to homepage ×
GARY – A suspect wanted in the alleged shooting of a 22-year-old Illinois man led police on a chase from Northwest Indiana to Illinois, officials said.
Gary police responded about 10:43 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim in the 4700 block of Adams Street. There, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, leading Gary police and several other law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that extended into Illinois, Westerfield said.
An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. Additional details were not immediately available.
The incident followed a series of recent shootings in Gary that killed a 16-year-old and wounded five others.
