10 arrested over 3-day sobriety checkpoint in Gary, police say

GARY — Gary police arrested a total of 10 drivers during its three-day sobriety checkpoint, officials said.

Four of those drivers were suspected of driving under the influence, and another six were arrested in connection with various license violations and released on scene with a court date set, Gary police said.

The department said its goal in conducting a checkpoint was to deter people from driving impaired and to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes.

In the United States, about 29 people die in alcohol-related crashes, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports. That's one death every 50 minutes.

Gary police reminded everyone to plan ahead for Labor Day weekend by having a designated driver or by using a ride share service.

"Reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roadways means safer travels for all," the department said in a statement. "Sober driving is safe driving."

