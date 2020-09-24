10 candidates to replace Judge Clarence Murray to be interviewed in October

CROWN POINT — Officials released the names Thursday of 10 candidates who will be interviewed Oct. 22 to replace Judge Clarence Murray.
Murray has not presided over his Lake Superior Court Criminal Division courtroom since last spring because of health reasons. He's scheduled to retire Jan. 1.
Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins is among the 10 candidates who will be interviewed by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
The other candidates include Lake Circuit Court Magistrate Samantha Wuletich, Rehana Adat-Lopez, Nicole Bennett, Lake Superior Court Magistrate Timothy Ormes, Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota, Lake Superior Court Magistrate Jeffrey Miller I, Daniel Burke, Gary City Court Judge Inga Lewis-Shannon and Ilisha Dowell.
The interviews are scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 22 in the hearing room of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, third floor of Building A, Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.
Deliberations are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until three nominees are selected. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb then will select one of the three nominees to replace Murray.
Public comment on the qualifications of any of the applicants may be emailed to lakejnc@courts.in.gov no later than noon Oct. 5. Any submissions must include the sender's name, email address and a phone number to permit follow-up inquiries.
One of the applicants is married to a member of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission. That member will not participate in any activities to fill this vacancy, officials said.
