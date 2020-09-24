10 candidates to replace Judge Clarence Murray to be interviewed in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Officials released the names Thursday of 10 candidates who will be interviewed Oct. 22 to replace Judge Clarence Murray.

Murray has not presided over his Lake Superior Court Criminal Division courtroom since last spring because of health reasons. He's scheduled to retire Jan. 1.

Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins is among the 10 candidates who will be interviewed by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.

The other candidates include Lake Circuit Court Magistrate Samantha Wuletich, Rehana Adat-Lopez, Nicole Bennett, Lake Superior Court Magistrate Timothy Ormes, Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota, Lake Superior Court Magistrate Jeffrey Miller I, Daniel Burke, Gary City Court Judge Inga Lewis-Shannon and Ilisha Dowell.

The interviews are scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 22 in the hearing room of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, third floor of Building A, Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.

Deliberations are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until three nominees are selected. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb then will select one of the three nominees to replace Murray.