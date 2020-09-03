10-year-old girl killed when car fleeing police crashes into car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A car fleeing a police traffic stop crashed into a vehicle on Chicago's South Side, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring her younger brother, police said.

Wednesday afternoon's crash came as Da'Karia Spicer was riding with her father and 5-year-old brother, Dhaamir, to pick up a laptop at Foster Park Elementary School so she could start the school year there in 5th grade, the girl's mother said.

Darnesha Johnson said she had called the children's father not long before the crash to remind him to go to the school to get the laptop.

"Now I wish I would have just forgotten to call him, and that he would've forgotten and missed it," she said.

Da'Karia was pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, where her brother was in critical condition, the Chicago Police Department said. The department released a statement Wednesday offering its condolences to the family and calling the crash a "devastating loss of life."

Johnson said her daughter was a straight-A student who loved Girl Scouts.

"That was my little girl, that was my little best friend," she said as tears rolled down her face.