10-year-old girl shot in store parking lot, police say

CALUMET TWP. — A 10-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Gary, police said.
Around 3:30, police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street after a man in a blue van pulled into a parking lot of a Dollar General when a dog apparently began to charge at him.
The man then brandished a handgun and began shooting at the dog. The shots missed the dog, but a 10-year-old girl was struck multiple times, police said.
The girl was shot in both legs and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment. It wasn't immediately clear if the girl was in stable condition.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and police are still looking for the blue van.
“It breaks my heart to learn that a child was wounded this afternoon, and we are praying for her speedy recovery,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “Our officers conducted an initial search of the area and are still looking for the van described in this incident, and we’re urging anyone with information to call 911.”
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
