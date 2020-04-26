'107 years young,' friends, family rally to celebrate Crown Point woman's birthday

For 10 minutes, Massey, who was wearing a purple tiara — her favorite color — sat next to her 88-year-old daughter Ilene Dance, waving to passersby.

When the parade ended, Crown Point Mayor David Uran rallied the group to sing "Happy Birthday" then issued a proclamation honoring the 107-year-old, who was a bomb inspector during World War II.

"This has been just wonderful," Massey said, adding she will see everyone next year.

The glue of the family

Massey, who has lived in Crown Point for decades, usually celebrates her birthday with her family. Typically, relatives from California, Nevada, Michigan and Tennessee visit to celebrate, Gonlag said.

However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, out-of-town relatives weren't able to make the trip this year, Gonlag said, adding they also aren't able to visit like normal.

"She asked this morning, she's like, 'But are they gonna be here too?' That was one of her biggest things — it is every year," Gonlag said. "That's hard, of course, for her."

Great-granddaughter Vanessa Arredondo said Massey, whom everyone calls Nana, is a "wonderful woman," who has kept her jokes, wit and sass over the years.