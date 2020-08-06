109th Avenue in Crown Point gearing up to reopen in a few weeks, city officials say

CROWN POINT — City officials are expecting 109th Avenue to reopen to "anxiously awaiting" motorists soon.
During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, as well as a monthly forum with Crown Point Mayor David Uran on Tuesday, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski provided an update on work along 109th Avenue.
"Our 109th and our Broadway east/west section is getting surface put down. Left over there we have striping, landscaping, backfilling and energizing some lights and coordination of the signal heads at that intersection," Falkowski said Wednesday. "Going east, as we know, the roundabout's complete. Concrete work should be wrapping up east of the roundabout, with binder going down the following week."
Falkowski said the project is on schedule and weather-permitting the road should reopen in the next few weeks.
During the Wednesday Board of Works meeting, members heard three bids for turf that is set to be installed into concrete medians in the area.
Robyn Pappenheim, a project manager with DVG Team, Inc., read the bids received for the artificial turf, which included Milcom Systems at $88,146.27; FieldTurf Commercial at $83,119.57; and Masters of Turf at $78,171.02.
Member Jim Crook asked if the artificial turf would be flame or fire resistant.
"I guess my concern is you get somebody driving by that throws out a cigarette butt or something parks close to it that's hot, I just want to make sure it can't melt away once we get it installed," Crook said.
Crook later added he wanted to be sure the turf would last "quite some years" given its price tag.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said artificial turf has been used throughout the city without any issues and comes with a warranty.
"... We want to have some aesthetic pleasing landscaping; not putting any of our employees in harm's way to go out there and maintain a mow," Uran said.
During Tuesday Talks with Uran, who said people are "anxiously awaiting" the road to reopen, Falkowski showed those tuning in via Zoom or Facebook Live the construction site along 109th Avenue.
While Falkowski was showing viewers around, a semitrailer used the dual-lane roundabout.
Uran said one of the main concerns about the project was the size of the corridor and its ability to handle large vehicles. The semitrailer had "plenty of room through there; no issues at all," he said during the Zoom meeting Tuesday.
"We're not encouraging large vehicles to go down 109th Avenue, that's not a really designated truck route. But if people are coming off (Interstate) 65, people make a mistake, they need to turn around ... these roundabouts can accommodate that as you just saw live happening right there," Uran said. "That was perfect."
