109th Avenue in Crown Point gearing up to reopen in a few weeks, city officials say

"I guess my concern is you get somebody driving by that throws out a cigarette butt or something parks close to it that's hot, I just want to make sure it can't melt away once we get it installed," Crook said.

Crook later added he wanted to be sure the turf would last "quite some years" given its price tag.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said artificial turf has been used throughout the city without any issues and comes with a warranty.

"... We want to have some aesthetic pleasing landscaping; not putting any of our employees in harm's way to go out there and maintain a mow," Uran said.

During Tuesday Talks with Uran, who said people are "anxiously awaiting" the road to reopen, Falkowski showed those tuning in via Zoom or Facebook Live the construction site along 109th Avenue.

While Falkowski was showing viewers around, a semitrailer used the dual-lane roundabout.

Uran said one of the main concerns about the project was the size of the corridor and its ability to handle large vehicles. The semitrailer had "plenty of room through there; no issues at all," he said during the Zoom meeting Tuesday.