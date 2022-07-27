$10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Highland; jackpot for Friday now tops $1B

A $10,000 winning ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Meijer store in Highland, one of three tickets purchased in Indiana that matched four of five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Other winning tickets sold by Hoosier Lottery were purchased at a Circle K in Fishers and a Shell gas station in Cambridge City. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday were 7-29-60-63-66 with a Mega Ball of 15.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday. The new estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize ever.

No one has matched the game's six numbers since April 15 — 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Indiana and Illinois, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Hoosier Lottery recommends that winning ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.