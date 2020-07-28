You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$10K reward seeks information in shooting of 10-month-old
alert urgent

$10K reward seeks information in shooting of 10-month-old

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Police stock

Chicago Police vehicles wait to receive PPE from World Vision in Chicago April 15.

 Nam Y. Huh, file, aP

CHICAGO — The family of a 10-month-old Chicago girl shot and critically wounded Monday in a car traveling along a freeway are hoping a $10,000 reward leads to an arrest in the city's latest shooting of a youth.

Ny’Ori Askew was wounded while in the backseat of a vehicle on the Bishop Ford Freeway. She remained in critical condition Tuesday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Chicago police said the shooting remains under investigation. The reward announced Monday evening from the I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot group seeks information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting.

“This is ridiculous we have to do this. She hasn’t even made one yet,” the child's aunt, Tiara Smothers, said at a news conference announcing the reward.

10-month-old infant girl shot on Bishop Ford Freeway, police say

Askew’s family said she was shot in the shoulder, WLS-TV reported.

Illinois State Police said the girl was in the backseat of a car when the driver, a 21-year-old man, reported hearing a gunshot about 11:30 a.m. Monday and then noticed the girl was injured. Neither the driver nor a 17-year-old girl who was a front seat passenger were injured.

The baby’s shooting made her the fourth child in the last five weeks under 10 years old to have been shot in Chicago. At least 14 other children under 18 have been wounded in shootings.

“Here we are again, praying that this baby make it through the night,” said Christopher Scott of I’m Telling Don’t Shoot.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See endangered tigers captured on camera in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts