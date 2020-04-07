11 coronavirus deaths at one Indiana nursing home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Monday, while the overall state toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus had risen to 173 by Tuesday.

In addition to the 11 dead at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, three workers there have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a state news briefing on the pandemic.

The state is helping to transfer residents there without COVID-19 symptoms to another skilled nursing home, Box said.

She said an outbreak in a nursing home had been her biggest fear from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and illustrates what a brutal toll the COVID-19 can take on our most vulnerable populations. Unfortunately, this will not be the last outbreak of this kind,” Box said.

In southern Indiana, three residents of nursing home in Mitchell have died from COVID-19 and 19 others there have tested positive for the disease, the facility said last week.