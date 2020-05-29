11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

11 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana, including 10 in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

The deaths bring the total number to 185 in Lake County, 24 in Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

LaPorte County reported a total of 23 deaths Friday, no change from Thursday but one less from Wednesday. Health officials sometimes adjust numbers if they learn cases are redundant or should be classified differently.

40 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 1,946.

Additional deaths reported Friday occurred between April 29 and May 28, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 490 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 33,558.

Lake County reported 44 new cases, for a total of 3,494.