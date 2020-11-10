 Skip to main content
11 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI as 63 more die, 4,879 infected statewide
Coronavirus testing generic

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, The Times

A total of 11 more were reported dead from COVID-19 in the Region the same day Indiana reported another 63 deaths as a result of the disease and added another 4,879 cases.

Eleven new deaths reported in a single day is the highest yet in Northwest Indiana since The Times has tracked COVID-19 statistics.

New deaths reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana included seven in Lake County, three in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

With the Indiana's new deaths, average daily deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed those from cancer, making the respiratory disease the second-leading cause of death in the state behind heart disease, Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest said.

The Region's death totals increased to 400 in Lake County, 78 in LaPorte County, 67 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Additional deaths brought the state's total count to 4,481.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable, up five from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New deaths were reported between Oct. 14 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State could begin seeing record daily COVID deaths by next week, professor says

A total of 564 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 29,815 have been infected.

A total of 742 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 19,926 cases in Lake County, up 492; 5,238 in Porter County, up 145; 3,265 in LaPorte County, up 73; 1,016 in Jasper County, up 20; and 370 in Newton County, up 12.

New COVID-19 cases statewide pushed Indiana's total to 219,338. New cases were reported between Aug. 25 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 37 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 14.4% in Lake County, up from 13.7%; 15.5% in Porter County, up from 14.5%; 12.1% in LaPorte County, up from 11.1%; 22.9% in Newton County, up from 18.8%; and 10.6% in Jasper County, down from 11.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 9.9% seven-day rate, up from 9.6%, and a 6.3% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

A total of 1,837,630 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,269,653 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Sunday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 1,591 positive cases and 18,279 tests, while Lansing had 1,398 cases and 14,096 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

