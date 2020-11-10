11 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI as 63 more die, 4,879 infected statewide

A total of 11 more were reported dead from COVID-19 in the Region the same day Indiana reported another 63 deaths as a result of the disease and added another 4,879 cases.

Eleven new deaths reported in a single day is the highest yet in Northwest Indiana since The Times has tracked COVID-19 statistics.

New deaths reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana included seven in Lake County, three in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

With the Indiana's new deaths, average daily deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed those from cancer, making the respiratory disease the second-leading cause of death in the state behind heart disease, Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest said.

The Region's death totals increased to 400 in Lake County, 78 in LaPorte County, 67 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Additional deaths brought the state's total count to 4,481.