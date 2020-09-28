114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region saw no new COVID-19 deaths, but 114 additional cases were reported, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 11 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,365.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 21 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 70 more cases for a total of 10,688. Porter County had 24 more cases, upping its total to 2,209. LaPorte County increased by 17, to 1,491. Jasper County added two more, for a total of 401. Newton County's count increased by one, bringing its total to to 174.