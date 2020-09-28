 Skip to main content
114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Northwest Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

The Region saw no new COVID-19 deaths, but 114 additional cases were reported, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 11 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,365.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 21 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 70 more cases for a total of 10,688. Porter County had 24 more cases, upping its total to 2,209. LaPorte County increased by 17, to 1,491. Jasper County added two more, for a total of 401. Newton County's count increased by one, bringing its total to to 174.

ISDH reported 879 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 118,322. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients currently hospitalized and 2,011 people recovered.

A total of 2,029,571 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,366,294 individuals tested. The state had an 5.9% cumulative positive rate and 4.1% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 15-21.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Porter County, 5.5%; Lake County, 4.8%; LaPorte County, 3.1%; Jasper County, 2.4%; and Newton County, 1%.

ISDH reports 97,713 tested in Lake County, 29,737 in Porter County, 21,799 in LaPorte County, 6,008 in Jasper County and 1,768 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between June 18 and Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

