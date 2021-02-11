$12.5 million grant to help Illinois State Police investigate expressway shootings

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is granting state police with $12.5 million to be used on equipment that will help with investigations of shootings on Cook County expressways.
The funding is to be used for the purchase and installation of automated license plate readers and other software to aid police in their investigations, according to a news release from ISP.
"No one should feel afraid for their life or safety on Illinois expressways, and I’ve directed my administration to work collaboratively and creatively to ensure we have assets in place to protect the public," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a written statement.
ALPRs include specialized cameras that can read the license plate numbers of moving vehicles. They will be installed at 47 undisclosed locations across the county, state police said.
Installations will include a communication system that will backhaul video images taken by the cameras to a central location, where software is used to query and match license plates to existing plate and vehicle databases.
The grant will cover the costs of engineering, permitting and labor associated with the purchase and installations of ALPR systems and maintenance of the systems for up to two years.
"The ISP welcomes this important step toward expanding force-multiplying technology we have long needed to protect the public. With funding secured, the next step is to execute the plan, and start collecting the evidence we need to detect and deter crime on our interstates," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.
Expressway shootings on the rise
On Wednesday, a 48-year-old man from Glen Burnie, Maryland, died as the result of a shooting and subsequent crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway, The Times reported.
Another driver was injured and taken to a local hospital.
As of Wednesday, a total of 27 shootings on Cook County expressway systems had been reported. Of those shootings, three resulted in death and 11 resulted in injuries. Altogether, 14 people were wounded, state police said.
Cook County saw an "unprecedented" number of expressway shootings reported last year — a total of 128, according to ISP. That included seven shootings with fatalities and 49 with injuries. A total of 72 people were wounded.
That was a large increase from 2019, when the total number of reported expressway shootings was 52; three with fatalities and 21 with injuries. Altogether, 35 people were wounded.
"We must do everything we can to prevent more expressway shootings," Pritzker said.
Remembering Tamara Clayton
State Sen. Jacqueline Y. Collins, D-Chicago, said in a statement that the grant is another step to enact the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act — a law that requires state police and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to conduct a program to increase the number of cameras along Cook County expressways.
Cameras installed as required by the law will not be used for minor offenses, such as speeding, ISP said.
Collins was a sponsor of the bill before it was signed into state law July 12, 2019, and went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The law was introduced following the death of Tamara Clayton, a 55-year-old postal worker who was killed in a shooting Feb. 4, 2019, on Interstate 57 near Cicero Avenue outside Oak Forest.
Earlier the same day, three people, including a 15-year-old, were wounded in a shooting on I-57 near Calumet Park, The Times' reporting partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.
An investigation into Clayton's death remains ongoing to this day, state police said.
"It's my hope that the addition of these cameras will deter further crime," Collins said. "Tamara was an honest, hardworking person who was just trying to get to work. We must do everything in our power to prevent such senseless loss."
Pritzker added that Clayton's "tragic" death must not be forgotten.
"One shooting is too many," state police said. "ISP is committed to working with the administration, stakeholders, and relevant state agencies, such as IDOT to make our roadways safer for drivers. The increased installation of cameras along Cook County expressways will be a valuable tool for investigating expressway shooting offenses."