$12.5 million grant to help Illinois State Police investigate expressway shootings

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is granting state police with $12.5 million to be used on equipment that will help with investigations of shootings on Cook County expressways.

The funding is to be used for the purchase and installation of automated license plate readers and other software to aid police in their investigations, according to a news release from ISP.

"No one should feel afraid for their life or safety on Illinois expressways, and I’ve directed my administration to work collaboratively and creatively to ensure we have assets in place to protect the public," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a written statement.

ALPRs include specialized cameras that can read the license plate numbers of moving vehicles. They will be installed at 47 undisclosed locations across the county, state police said.

Installations will include a communication system that will backhaul video images taken by the cameras to a central location, where software is used to query and match license plates to existing plate and vehicle databases.

The grant will cover the costs of engineering, permitting and labor associated with the purchase and installations of ALPR systems and maintenance of the systems for up to two years.