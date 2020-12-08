12 more reported dead from COVID in NWI; Indiana reports more than 6,000 total fatalities

Officials reported Tuesday another 12 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, pushing the total number of fatalities statewide to more than 6,000, data showed.
New fatalities included six in Lake County, four in Porter County, and one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 124 added within the 24-hour reporting period across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 6,109.
New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Nov. 19 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 771 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 501 in Lake County, 126 in Porter County, 110 in LaPorte County, 18 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 301 deaths as probable, up three from Monday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region's five-county area added 646 more cases over the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the total number infected to 51,209.
New case totals included 32,816 in Lake County, up 368 from Monday; 10,090 in Porter County, up 153; 5,733 in LaPorte County, up 96; 1,901 in Jasper County, up 25; and 669 in Newton County, up four.
Statewide, another 5,457 new cases were reported, pushing Indiana's total to 392,663.
New cases reported Tuesday occurred between Dec. 4 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,341, up 20 from Monday, and 23,537 tests. Lansing had 2,155 cases, up 20, and 18,095 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 40 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests were at 18.1% in Lake County, up from 17.9% the day before; 14.8% in Porter County, down from 15%; 13% in LaPorte County, down from 13.1%; 18.1% in Newton County, down from 19.2%; and 19.3% in Jasper County, down from 19.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 14% seven-day rate, up from 13.8% day before, and a 7.7% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.6%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
ISDH reported 2,338,308 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,656,827 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer fire station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
