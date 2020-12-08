12 more reported dead from COVID in NWI; state fatalities exceed 6,000

Officials reported Tuesday another 12 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, pushing the total number of fatalities statewide to more than 6,000, data showed.

New fatalities included six in Lake County, four in Porter County, and one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 124 added within the 24-hour reporting period across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 6,109.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Nov. 19 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 771 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 501 in Lake County, 126 in Porter County, 110 in LaPorte County, 18 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 301 deaths as probable, up three from Monday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.