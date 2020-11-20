13 more die from COVID-19, another 841 infected in NWI

Another 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19, and 841 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included eight in Lake County, two each in Porter and LaPorte counties and one in Jasper County.
The fatalities were among 63 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state total to 4,952.
Region death totals include 441 in Lake County, 88 in LaPorte County, 75 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and nine in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 8 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Northwest Indiana's five-county region case counts stood at 25,026 in Lake County, up 518; 7,325 in Porter County, up 181; 4,194 in LaPorte County, up 114; 1,262 in Jasper County, up 24; and 512 in Newton County, up four.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 1,864, up 16 from the day before, and 20,051 tests, while Lansing reported 1,684 cases, up 19, and 15,586 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Indiana reported 6,912 new cases added statewide in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing Indiana's total to 282,311.
The Porter County Health Department listed 53 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.
Positivity rates in NWI were at 15.3% in Lake County, down from 15.4% Thursday; 15.6% in Porter County, down from 16.4%; 11.8% in LaPorte County, down from 11.8%; 23.9% in Newton County, up from 22%; and 12.8% in Jasper County, up from 12.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.1% seven-day rate, unchanged from Thursday, and a 6.9% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.8%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 7-13.
The state reported 2,030,938 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,785,422 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, and Kankakee Fire Station, 12161 N. County Road 200 East in Wheatfield.