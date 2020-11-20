13 more die from COVID-19, another 841 infected in NWI

Another 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19, and 841 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

New deaths included eight in Lake County, two each in Porter and LaPorte counties and one in Jasper County.

The fatalities were among 63 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state total to 4,952.

Region death totals include 441 in Lake County, 88 in LaPorte County, 75 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and nine in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 8 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

Northwest Indiana's five-county region case counts stood at 25,026 in Lake County, up 518; 7,325 in Porter County, up 181; 4,194 in LaPorte County, up 114; 1,262 in Jasper County, up 24; and 512 in Newton County, up four.