13 NWI students receive National Merit Scholarships

More than a dozen Northwest Indiana students have been named scholars in the National Merit Scholarship Corp.'s most recent round of awards.
Five students at Chesterton High School, three from Lake Central High School, two from Crown Point High School, two at Valparaiso High School and one from Illiana Christian High School have received scholarships funded by higher education institutions.
The scholarships range in amount, providing between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the college or university providing the award, according to a National Merit Scholarship Corp. news release.
The 13 scholarship winners from Northwest Indiana were among 118 students in the state to receive a college or university funded National Merit award this June. More than 3,300 winners were named nationally.
A total of 167 higher education institutes across 43 states are funding National Merit Scholarships this year including Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University and Valparaiso University, among others.
Six Northwest Indiana students have been awarded National Merit Scholarships in earlier rounds of funding announced this spring. The corporation will announce additional college-sponsored award recipients next month, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp. release.
Illiana Christian High School student Kayla Sylvester; Crown Point High School students Emily Darlington and Lukas Dwight Denney; and Chesterton High School students Jenna M. Aguilar, Ryan J. Herr and Reagan E. Morton will receive National Merit Scholarships funded by Purdue University.
Chesterton High School student Xavier T. Pittman; Valparaiso High School student Alexander J. Bognar; and Lake Central High School students Hamza Abughofah, Kate L. Pietz and Jacob P. Malatestinic will receive scholarships funded by Indiana University Bloomington.
Chesterton High School student Calvin J. Anders will receive a scholarship funded by the University of Alabama and Valparaiso High School student Alyssa Witvoet will receive a scholarship funded by Fordham University in New York.
Additional scholarships are expected to be announced July 13, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp. More information about the scholarship program is available at www.nationalmerit.org.
