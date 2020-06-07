13 NWI students receive National Merit Scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than a dozen Northwest Indiana students have been named scholars in the National Merit Scholarship Corp.'s most recent round of awards.

Five students at Chesterton High School, three from Lake Central High School, two from Crown Point High School, two at Valparaiso High School and one from Illiana Christian High School have received scholarships funded by higher education institutions.

The scholarships range in amount, providing between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the college or university providing the award, according to a National Merit Scholarship Corp. news release.

The 13 scholarship winners from Northwest Indiana were among 118 students in the state to receive a college or university funded National Merit award this June. More than 3,300 winners were named nationally.

A total of 167 higher education institutes across 43 states are funding National Merit Scholarships this year including Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University and Valparaiso University, among others.