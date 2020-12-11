14 Gary school properties sold; 6 transactions pending

"The Prince administration is encouraged by the movement that has been made with respect to the transfer of these properties," said Trent McCain, corporation counsel for the city. "We identified a half dozen properties earlier this year that we expect to be able to accomplish our objective of economic development and blight removal in key areas in the city. We’re delighted that we’re able to get those properties."

McCain said he couldn't yet discuss future use for the properties, but that city leaders are "aggressively pursuing development opportunities that will make a big difference for the city of Gary."

The school corporation has closed on six other properties.

Gary’s Deep River Educational Center in Lake Station saw the highest sale, purchased by Lake County Park and the Little Calumet River Basin for $360,000.

The Gary Housing Authority purchased Ernie Pyle Elementary for $160,000 and Indiana American purchased Jefferson Elementary School for $150,000, the district reports.