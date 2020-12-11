14 Gary school properties sold; 6 transactions pending

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is progressing in its goal to sell dozens of vacant and blighted school buildings.
The district has sold 14 properties — including its Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy, closed in 2018 — school leaders announced this week.
Many of the building have sat empty for years, developing into both neighborhood eyesores and magnets for crime across the city.
The Gary school corporation publicly listed two dozen sites for sale in early 2020, following orders from city leaders to demolish buildings at more than half a dozen of the district’s most troublesome sites.
In early March, Gary schools’ leadership announced interest had been expressed for all 24 properties listed — totaling more than 70 offers.
In a list of property sales shared this week with The Times, the school corporation reports seven of its properties were sold to the city of Gary for $1. In the transaction, the city will cover the cost of demolition or repair.
Properties sold for $1 include; Aetna Elementary School, Brunswick Elementary School, Thomas Edison Elementary School, Ivanhoe Elementary School, an undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe, Nobel Elementary School and Wirt-Emerson.
The district also sold its Benjamin Franklin Elementary to the city for $10,000.
"The Prince administration is encouraged by the movement that has been made with respect to the transfer of these properties," said Trent McCain, corporation counsel for the city. "We identified a half dozen properties earlier this year that we expect to be able to accomplish our objective of economic development and blight removal in key areas in the city. We’re delighted that we’re able to get those properties."
McCain said he couldn't yet discuss future use for the properties, but that city leaders are "aggressively pursuing development opportunities that will make a big difference for the city of Gary."
The school corporation has closed on six other properties.
Gary’s Deep River Educational Center in Lake Station saw the highest sale, purchased by Lake County Park and the Little Calumet River Basin for $360,000.
The Gary Housing Authority purchased Ernie Pyle Elementary for $160,000 and Indiana American purchased Jefferson Elementary School for $150,000, the district reports.
Three other properties were purchased by separate buyers for $35,000 each. Those sales include; the Gary Community School Corp. Administration Office to Richardson Disposal, George Washington Carver Elementary to Little Calumet Green Space, and Chase Alternative School to Ollette Washington/Concrete Beginnings.
Six additional transactions are currently pending for the purchase of Gary Community School Corp. The district did not name potential buyers or prices in its update provided to The Times.
Pending property sales include; David O Duncan Elementary School, James Whitcomb Riley Elementary School, Lincoln Achievement Center, East Fifth Avenue near County Line Road, Horace Mann and Vohr Elementary, and Ralph Waldo Emerson and Spaulding Elementary.
An additional seven unoccupied schools are listed as for sale or slated for demolition. Those buildings include; Ambridge Elementary School, Arthur P. Melton Elementary School, Dunbar Pulaski Middle School, Dr. Bernard C. Watson Academy for Boys, Horace S. Norton Elementary School, Lew Wallace High School and Daniel Webster Elementary School.
Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said in a meeting with the district’s advisory board this week that Lew Wallace is likely to be demolished in the spring semester using funds from the district’s school improvement fund, established this year through deferred loan repayments.
“When we looked at the amount of crime that we’ve had at the buildings, Lew Wallace was the place that we’ve had most of the problems and the callouts from police and the break ins," McNulty said Tuesday, "So that was the property that was targeted first."
The school corporation owns and occupies 11 other operational buildings, including the Gary Area Career Center, West Side Leadership Academy, a maintenance facility, two middle schools, five elementaries, and an early learning center.
School management is currently engaged in a request for information process to seek community interest in repurposing the district's historic Roosevelt High School, which closed this summer.
