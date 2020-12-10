14 more reported dead from COVID-19; another 602 infected in NWI

Officials reported Thursday another 14 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and another 602 tested positive, data showed.

New fatalities included eight in Lake County, two each in Porter and Jasper counties, and one each in LaPorte and Newton counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 96 added within the 24-hour reporting period across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 6,302.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Dec. 1 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 795 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 515 in Lake County, 129 in Porter County, 112 in LaPorte County, 22 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 301 deaths as probable, up two from Wednesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.