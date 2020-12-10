14 more reported dead from COVID-19; another 602 infected in NWI

Officials reported Thursday another 14 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and another 602 tested positive, data showed.
New fatalities included eight in Lake County, two each in Porter and Jasper counties, and one each in LaPorte and Newton counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 96 added within the 24-hour reporting period across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 6,302.
New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Dec. 1 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 795 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 515 in Lake County, 129 in Porter County, 112 in LaPorte County, 22 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 301 deaths as probable, up two from Wednesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 52,234.
Case totals included 33,496 in Lake County, up 420 from Wednesday; 10,280 in Porter County, up 108; 5,817 in LaPorte County, up 35; 1,958 in Jasper County, up 30; and 683 in Newton County, up nine.
Statewide, another 6,604 new cases were reported, pushing Indiana's total to 404,935.
New cases reported Thursday occurred between Oct. 29 and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 40 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests were at 17.3% in Lake County, down from 18.5% the day before; 15.1% in Porter County, down from 15.4%; 12.6% in LaPorte County, down from 13%; 16% in Newton County, down from 18.4%; and 16.8% in Jasper County, down from 18.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.