14 more reported dead from COVID in Northwest Indiana

Cases totals the Region's five-county area included 39,833 in Lake County, up 563; 12,844 in Porter County, up 232; 7,553 in LaPorte County, up 211; 2,471 in Jasper County, up 59; and 829 in Newton County, up 14.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across Indiana, there were 6,543 new cases, pushing the state's total to 511,485.

New cases were reported between Dec. 23 and Wednesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,574 cases, up two from Wednesday, with 27,020 tested. Lansing had 2,518 cases, up 19, and 21,124 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 11,200 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.1% in Lake County, down from 14.2% the day before; 14.7% in Porter County, down from 15%; 16.8% in LaPorte County, up from 16%; 15.2% in Newton County, down from 16.4%; and 14.6% in Jasper County, up from 13.8%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.