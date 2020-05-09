You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
14-year-old boy airlifted after being struck by vehicle, police say
alert urgent

14-year-old boy airlifted after being struck by vehicle, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Airlifted Stock PHOTO in sky

The victim was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital and was later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago . 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

GARY — A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago after being struck by a vehicle late Friday, police said.

The boy suffered head trauma and internal trauma and was in critical condition, Gary police said.

At 11:07 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area near West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road in Gary for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the Gary Police Department.

The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old man from Gary, had the right-of-way going westbound on Fifth Avenue when he suddenly saw the boy in the road, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The 14-year-old boy, who was alone, was crossing the street near the intersection but not in it, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. He was reportedly either going to or from a nearby gas station.

The driver attempted to stop but ended up striking the boy, Hamady said. Police were in the area and were able to get to the scene quickly, blocking off the intersection.

“We were just down the street when it happened,” Pawlak said. “It was pretty bad.”

Officers immediately began helping the 14-year-old, who was not responsive but still conscious. Medics were called and he was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus but was later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The driver was issued a citation for not having insurance. The crash is still under investigation, Pawlak said.

Because the victim was underage, police reported the crash to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts