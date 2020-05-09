14-year-old boy airlifted after being struck by vehicle, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago after being struck by a vehicle late Friday, police said.

The boy suffered head trauma and internal trauma and was in critical condition, Gary police said.

At 11:07 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area near West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road in Gary for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the Gary Police Department.

The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old man from Gary, had the right-of-way going westbound on Fifth Avenue when he suddenly saw the boy in the road, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The 14-year-old boy, who was alone, was crossing the street near the intersection but not in it, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. He was reportedly either going to or from a nearby gas station.

The driver attempted to stop but ended up striking the boy, Hamady said. Police were in the area and were able to get to the scene quickly, blocking off the intersection.

“We were just down the street when it happened,” Pawlak said. “It was pretty bad.”