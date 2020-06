14-year-old reported missing from Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was last seen 10 days ago, reports say.

Mayson James Stawarz was reported missing since June 14 from Merrillville, according to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Stawarz is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said anyone who has information on the teen’s whereabouts should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0000.

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing and was last seen 10 days ago, reports say.

Mayson James Stawarz was reported missing since June 14 from Merrillville, according to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.