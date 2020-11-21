16 more die from COVID-19 in NWI, another 884 cases added

Sixteen more Region residents have died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The 16 deaths included 12 in Porter County and two each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, marking a new record for local deaths in the Region reported in a single day since The Times has tracked COVID-19 statistics.

Forty more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,992.

Region death totals stood at 441 in Lake County, 90 in LaPorte County, 87 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and 11 in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Monday and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

There were 6,983 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 289,183. Approximately 884 of those were included in NWI.