16 more die from COVID-19 in NWI, another 884 cases added

Sixteen more Region residents have died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The 16 deaths included 12 in Porter County and two each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, marking a new record for local deaths in the Region reported in a single day since The Times has tracked COVID-19 statistics.
Forty more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,992.
Region death totals stood at 441 in Lake County, 90 in LaPorte County, 87 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and 11 in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Monday and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
There were 6,983 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 289,183. Approximately 884 of those were included in NWI.
Local case counts included 25,519 in Lake County, up 503; 7,511 in Porter County, up 186; 4,301 in LaPorte County, up 105; 1,337 in Jasper County, up 75; and 527 in Newton County, up 15.
The Porter County Health Dept. listed 52 patients hospitalized and 4,398 people recovered.
New cases were reported between Nov. 12 and Friday.
Positivity rates in NWI were at 15.5% in Lake County, up from 15.3% Friday; 15% in Porter County, down from 15.6%; 12% in LaPorte County, up from 11.8%; 25.6% in Newton County, up from 23.9%; and 12% in Jasper County, down from 12.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.2% seven-day rate, up from 12.1%, and a 6.9% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged from the previous day. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 8-14.
The state reported 2,053,143 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,846,380 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.