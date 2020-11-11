16-year-old boy reported missing in Hobart, police say

HOBART — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.
Sean Johnson was reported missing to Hobart police Sunday, Capt. Garrett Ciszewski said.
Police have been in contact with Sean's mother and are awaiting any further updates from her, Ciszewski said.
Sean is about 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown curly hair. He wears glasses and was last seen in a gray Under Armour T-shirt and black sweatpants, Ciszewski said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Brandon Kissee at bkissee@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4588.
