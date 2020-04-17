16-year-old gunshot victim tells police he was on porch when hit by multiple stray bullets, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 16-year-old boy said he was outside on a porch when gun fight erupted between two vehicles on the street, police said.

The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds in his leg and stomach, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. Around 11 p.m. Thursday police investigated the shooting in the 2200 block of Georgia Street.

The victim told police he was outside on his friend's porch when occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other, Pawlak said. The teen was hit with multiple bullets and his mother drove him to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police reported.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.