16-year-old gunshot victim tells police he was on porch when hit by multiple stray bullets, police say
Lauren Cross

GARY — A 16-year-old boy said he was outside on a porch when gun fight erupted between two vehicles on the street, police said. 

The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds in his leg and stomach, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. Around 11 p.m. Thursday police investigated the shooting in the 2200 block of Georgia Street.

The victim told police he was outside on his friend's porch when occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other, Pawlak said. The teen was hit with multiple bullets and his mother drove him to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. 

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

