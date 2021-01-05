17 more Region residents die from COVID-19

Another 17 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and 326 more were infected, data showed.
New deaths in the area included 13 more in Lake County and two more each in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 142 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,292.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 29 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 999 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died since the pandemic began, including 627 in Lake County, 182 in Porter County, 141 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 364 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New regional case totals included 41,152 in Lake County, up 193; 13,297 in Porter County, up 55; 7,885 in LaPorte County, up 53; 2,553 in Jasper County, up 24; and 844 in Newton County, up one.
There were 3,477 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 533,083. New cases were reported between Dec. 23 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 26 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,820 cases, up 11 from the previous day, and 27,598 tested. Lansing had 2,584 cases, up nine, and 21,575 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.7% in Lake County, up from 16% the day before; 16% in Porter County, up from 14.5%; 18% in LaPorte County, up from 17.5%; 14.6% in Newton County, up from 13.3%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, up from 14%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.