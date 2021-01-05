17 more Region residents die from COVID-19

Another 17 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and 326 more were infected, data showed.

New deaths in the area included 13 more in Lake County and two more each in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 142 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,292.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 29 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 999 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died since the pandemic began, including 627 in Lake County, 182 in Porter County, 141 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 364 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.