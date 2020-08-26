17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Before the shooting, the conservative website The Daily Caller conducted an interview with the suspected gunman in front of a boarded-up business.

"So people are getting injured, and our job is to protect this business," the young man said. "And part of my job is to also help people. If there is somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle — because I can protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit."

Sam Dirks, 22, from Milwaukee, said he had seen the suspected gunman earlier in the evening, and he was yelling at some of the protesters. "He was definitely very agitated. He was pacing around, just pointing his gun in general. Not necessarily at anyone specifically," Dirks said.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black, said in an interview with the news program "Democracy Now!" that the shootings were not surprising and that white militias have been ignored for too long.

"How many times across this country do you see armed gunmen, protesting, walking into state Capitols, and everybody just thinks it's OK?" Barnes said. "People treat that like it's some kind of normal activity that people are walking around with assault rifles."

In Wisconsin, it is legal for people 18 and over to openly carry a gun, with no license required.