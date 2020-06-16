17-year-old girl wounded after shots fired at house party, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY – A 17-year-old girl was found wounded after gunshots rang out at a house party Saturday, police said.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to West 9th Street and Wabash Street for a report of shots fired, Michigan City Police Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.

Investigators found at the 900 block of Wabash Street more than 20 spent casings and at least two vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

The teenager was on the ground at West 9th Street and Wabash Street with gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, Rodriguez said.

A 21-year-old man later arrived to the hospital with a hand injury police deemed suspicious. The man was uncooperative when officers asked him about the injury, Rodriguez said.

Police did not identify any suspects and were not able to determine what occurred leading up to the shooting.

An investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information or possible surveillance footage of the incident to call Detective/Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077.