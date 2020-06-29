You are the owner of this article.
17-year-old identified as victim in fatal East Chicago shooting
17-year-old identified as victim in fatal East Chicago shooting

East Chicago police investigating fatal shooting Sunday

East Chicago police respond to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1200 block of West 150th Street. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was identified Monday as the person found shot to death Sunday evening in an alley in the city's South Side neighborhood.

Nicholas Pisani, of East Chicago, was found dead after police responded about 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of West 150th Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office. 

WATCH NOW: East Chicago police investigating fatal shooting

Pisani's death marked the third homicide so far this year in East Chicago, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Semidei Jr. at 219-516-2276 or by email at lsemidei@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500, police said.

