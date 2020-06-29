17-year-old identified as victim in fatal East Chicago shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was identified Monday as the person found shot to death Sunday evening in an alley in the city's South Side neighborhood.

Nicholas Pisani, of East Chicago, was found dead after police responded about 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of West 150th Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

Pisani's death marked the third homicide so far this year in East Chicago, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Semidei Jr. at 219-516-2276 or by email at lsemidei@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.