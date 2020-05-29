17-year-old shot in neck in drive-by gunfire, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 17-year-old boy was standing in a park when he was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, police said.

At 5:09 p.m. Friday police responded to a call reporting that someone was shot and was driven to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Witnesses told police the teen was standing in the park area in the 5900 block of Wallace Road with his two friends. A vehicle then drove by and fired a single shot and drove away.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and he was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment.He is currently in stable condition.

There is currently no information about the vehicle or suspect at this time, Kellogg said.

Detectives are asking residents in the area for video surveillance from the time of the shooting.

If anyone has video or has information, they are asked to call Hammond Det. Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.