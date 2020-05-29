17-year-old shot in neck in drive-by gunfire, police say

×
HAMMOND — A 17-year-old boy was standing in a park when he was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, police said.
At 5:09 p.m. Friday police responded to a call reporting that someone was shot and was driven to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Witnesses told police the teen was standing in the park area in the 5900 block of Wallace Road with his two friends. A vehicle then drove by and fired a single shot and drove away.
The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and he was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment.He is currently in stable condition.
There is currently no information about the vehicle or suspect at this time, Kellogg said.
Detectives are asking residents in the area for video surveillance from the time of the shooting.
If anyone has video or has information, they are asked to call Hammond Det. Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.
Allena Renee Aldridge
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003759 Arrest Date: May 20, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Antione Latrell Russell
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003740 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Confinement
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Arthur Raymond Hicks
Age: 41 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 2003750 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic syringe
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brandon Castaneda
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Heights Booking Number(s): 2003753 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Burglary, breaking and entering
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Chad Brian Habhab
Age: 30 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003760 Arrest Date: May 20, 2020 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent/child
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Eric Alfredo Patino
Age: 24 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2003742 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Isolina Matos
Age: 29 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2003746 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, disorderly conduct
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jimmie Jermaine Lee
Age: 31 Residence: Kansas City Booking Number(s): 2003756 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Karina Khan
Age: 28 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2003745 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, disorderly conduct, theft
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Lexia Nichole Head
Age: 20 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 2003764 Arrest Date: May 20, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Megan Purkhiser
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003767 Arrest Date: May 20, 2020 Offense Description: Controlled substance possession
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nykia Darlene Williams
Age: 36 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2003743 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, disorderly conduct
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Shawn Christian Decker
Age: 36 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 2003752 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery causing serious injury
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Sierra Lashay Young
Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2003744 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, disorderly conduct
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tyrone Maynor
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003755 Arrest Date: May 19, 2020 Offense Description: Escape
Highest Offense Class: Felony
