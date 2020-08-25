17-year-old shot several rounds in Meijer parking lot, tried to hide gun, documents allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A 17-year-old from Michigan City was charged Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in a Meijer parking lot on Aug. 18.

Charges filed Monday allege Kahlil L. Fly fired several rounds at a group of people and fled, leaving behind a pair of sandals.

Several people who witnessed the shooting reported seeing a male, later identified as Fly, carrying a gun and wearing a white shirt and mask, run from the store toward U.S. 30 about 7:30 p.m., court documents state.

Police spoke with a Michigan City man who said his friends had been arguing with Fly earlier on Facebook, and that Fly threatened to shoot him, documents allege.

The man said Fly later approached him and his friends in the Meijer parking lot while inside a red Jeep. However, surveillance video showed the man was in the Jeep he said was occupied by Fly, documents allege.

Surveillance video also showed Fly arrived in a vehicle with two other people.

The Michigan City man said he and his friends then got into an argument with Fly, which led to Fly flashing a gun and firing several rounds at them, documents allege.