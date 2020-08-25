17-year-old shot several rounds in Meijer parking lot, tried to hide gun, documents allege

MERRILLVILLE — A 17-year-old from Michigan City was charged Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in a Meijer parking lot on Aug. 18.
Charges filed Monday allege Kahlil L. Fly fired several rounds at a group of people and fled, leaving behind a pair of sandals.
Several people who witnessed the shooting reported seeing a male, later identified as Fly, carrying a gun and wearing a white shirt and mask, run from the store toward U.S. 30 about 7:30 p.m., court documents state.
Police spoke with a Michigan City man who said his friends had been arguing with Fly earlier on Facebook, and that Fly threatened to shoot him, documents allege.
The man said Fly later approached him and his friends in the Meijer parking lot while inside a red Jeep. However, surveillance video showed the man was in the Jeep he said was occupied by Fly, documents allege.
Surveillance video also showed Fly arrived in a vehicle with two other people.
The Michigan City man said he and his friends then got into an argument with Fly, which led to Fly flashing a gun and firing several rounds at them, documents allege.
As the man ran away, Fly fired two more rounds at him but missed, he told police.
Officers later found and stopped Fly while he was running north across U.S. 30 into the parking lot of Shark Fish & Chicken on West Lincoln Highway, according to documents.
While checking the area, officers found a mask and a Glock 17 handgun near a dumpster in the parking lot of Discount Tire. The handgun had been wrapped in a paper towel and placed underneath a cushion, documents allege.
Police also recovered an assortment of shell casings, which added up to 19 in total, documents allege.
Police found a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of suspected marijuana on Fly when he was arrested, documents allege.
There were no reported injuries in the incident, Merrillville police said.
Fly was charged with felony counts of dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness, and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
Fly was wanted out of LaPorte County on felony counts of dangerous possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of dealing and possession of marijuana.
He was being held at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bail.
