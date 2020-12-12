18 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Eighteen more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New fatalities included 10 more in Porter County, five in Lake County, two in Jasper County and one in LaPorte County.
Across Indiana, there were 85 more fatalities reported, pushing the state's count to 6,458.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 22 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 822 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 524 in Lake County, 143 in Porter County, 114 in LaPorte County, 24 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 300 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 862 more coronavirus cases across its five-county area. New county totals included 34,357 in Lake County, up 510; 10,570 in Porter County, up 174; 6,051 in LaPorte County, up 141; 2,024 in Jasper County, up 22; and 709 in Newton County, up 15.
Across Indiana, there were 7,542 new cases, pushing the state's total to 419,536.
New cases were reported between Nov. 12 and Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,446 cases and 24,274 tested. Lansing had 2,244 cases and 18,789 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 42 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 16.3% in Lake County, down from 16.6% Friday; 13.8% in Porter County, down from 14.8%; 11.6% in LaPorte County, down from 12.5%; 111% in Newton County, down from 14.3%; and 14.1% in Jasper County, down from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.