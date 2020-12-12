18 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Eighteen more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

New fatalities included 10 more in Porter County, five in Lake County, two in Jasper County and one in LaPorte County.

Across Indiana, there were 85 more fatalities reported, pushing the state's count to 6,458.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 22 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 822 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 524 in Lake County, 143 in Porter County, 114 in LaPorte County, 24 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 300 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.