18 more people dead from COVID in Region, another 601 infected

Another 18 new COVID-19 deaths, and 601 additional cases were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana region, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included an additional five in Lake County, eight in Porter County, three in LaPorte County and two in Jasper County.
Statewide, 91 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,688.
NWI death totals jumped to 728 since the pandemic began. That total included 480 in Lake County, 116 in Porter County, 104 in LaPorte County, 15 in Jasper County and 13 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 22 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 285 deaths as probable, up 19 from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Case totals included 30,007 in Lake County, up 384; 9,116 in Porter County, up 123; 5,171 in LaPorte County, up 71; 1,650 in Jasper County, up 30; and 621 in Newton County, up 13.
The Porter County Health Department listed 57 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.
There were 6,655 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 350,970. New cases were reported between Nov. 6 and Dec. 1.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,179 cases, up 23 from Tuesday, and 22,304 tests. Lansing had 1,977 cases, up 14, and 17,228 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.6% in Lake County, down from 15.1% Tuesday; 12.3% in Porter County, down from 12.9%; 13.7% in LaPorte County, no change; 14.2% in Newton County, no change; and 14.6% in Jasper County, up from 12.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11% seven-day rate, no change from the day before, and 7.4% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.3%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 19-25.
ISDH reported 2,232,102 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,342,486 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
