18 more people dead from COVID in Region, another 601 infected

The Porter County Health Department listed 57 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 6,655 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 350,970. New cases were reported between Nov. 6 and Dec. 1.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,179 cases, up 23 from Tuesday, and 22,304 tests. Lansing had 1,977 cases, up 14, and 17,228 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.6% in Lake County, down from 15.1% Tuesday; 12.3% in Porter County, down from 12.9%; 13.7% in LaPorte County, no change; 14.2% in Newton County, no change; and 14.6% in Jasper County, up from 12.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11% seven-day rate, no change from the day before, and 7.4% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.3%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 19-25.

ISDH reported 2,232,102 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,342,486 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.