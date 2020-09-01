18-year-old pleads guilty to fatally shooting friend in head during fight over gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man faces up to three years in prison after admitting he shot a friend in the head while fighting over a gun Sept. 17 in Hammond.

James E. Lasenby, of Gary, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in the death of Dante Figueroa, 17, of Hammond.

Lasenby was in Figueroa's bedroom in the 7000 block of Lindberg Avenue with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol when the two began to argue about bullets that belonged to Figueroa, a plea agreement states.

Lasenby and Figueroa began to tussle over the gun, which discharged once while Lasenby held it.

Figueroa was struck in the head, records state.

Other boys in the bedroom told police they initially though Lasenby had been shot, then watched in shock as Figueroa collapsed onto the floor, documents state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen and defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich will argue Lasenby's sentence during a hearing set for Oct. 9.

The possible sentence on a level 5 felony is one to six years, but Lasenby's plea agreement caps his sentence at three years.