18-year-old shot in neck while taking out trash

GARY — An 18-year-old who was shot in the neck late Monday told police he was taking out his trash when someone drove by, firing several shots at him, an official said.

Officers found the young Gary man wounded while responding about 6:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of Clark Road for a report of shots fired, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man reported seeing a dark vehicle drive by when an unknown suspect fired four to five shots, striking him in his neck.

He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.