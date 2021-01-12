18-year-old shot in neck while taking out trash

GARY — An 18-year-old who was shot in the neck late Monday told police he was taking out his trash when someone drove by, firing several shots at him, an official said.
Officers found the young Gary man wounded while responding about 6:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of Clark Road for a report of shots fired, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man reported seeing a dark vehicle drive by when an unknown suspect fired four to five shots, striking him in his neck.
He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Aaron Villaroman
Aleksandar Neskoski
Alexia Brown
Alexia Hamilton
Anthony Brown
Anthony Troy Cherry Jr.
Antoine Hopkins
Benjamin Elders
Brandon Robinson
Brian Caine
Cameron J. Burks
Chad Laffoon
Charles Williams
Christopher Brian Lott Jr.
Courtney Walls
Damon Wilson
Darren Joseph Slowiak
David McCormick
Demetrio Alicea
Elisha Davis
Eric Kowal
Gabriel Maldonado
George Leeth
Javon D. Clark
Jennifer Krejci
John Donald Thomson
John Santana
John Thompson
Joshua Lockhart
Khalil Wallace
Lauren Vanderaa
Linda Grahovac
Marci Castillo
Mary Black
Mercedes Starks
Michael Glinsey
Michael Glinsey
Michael Norton
Morris Cooper
Naomi Fuentes
Otha Gross
Peter Honeycutt
Regina Marie Ascencio
Rene Rodriguez
Ricardo Woods
Ricky Ballentine
Robert Quinn
Robert Williams
Ryne W. Smitka
Samantha Medonic
Scott Stookey
Shane Nelson
Shane Wright
Stephen Lorencz
Steven Emanuel Cabrera
Tara Smith
Taylor Sanders
Tristan Smith
Troy Abron
Victor Ramon Sanchez
Yvonne Avila
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!