189 new COVID-19 infections reported in NWI

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana, but the Region saw another 189 additional cases, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 13 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,429.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 26 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 42 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 116 more cases for a total of 10,985. Porter County had 32 more cases, upping its total to 2,305. LaPorte County's count increased by 38, for a total of 1,596. Jasper County's total increased by one, for a total of 407. Newton County added two cases, bringing its total to 177.