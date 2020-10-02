 Skip to main content
189 new COVID-19 infections reported in NWI
Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker pushes a cart for a customer to place a COVID-19 sample into a container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana, but the Region saw another 189 additional cases, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 13 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,429.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 26 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 42 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 116 more cases for a total of 10,985. Porter County had 32 more cases, upping its total to 2,305. LaPorte County's count increased by 38, for a total of 1,596. Jasper County's total increased by one, for a total of 407. Newton County added two cases, bringing its total to 177.

ISDH reported 1,495 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 122,640. New cases were reported Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed four patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,114,835 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,398,522 individuals tested. The state had a 5.8% cumulative positive rate and 4.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 19-25.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were as follows: LaPorte County, 6.2%; Porter County, 6%; Lake County, 5%; Newton County, 4.8%; and Jasper County, 3.1%.

ISDH reports 99,896 tested in Lake County, 30,453 in Porter County, 22,555 in LaPorte County, 6,120 in Jasper County and 1,830 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between Feb. 28 and Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

