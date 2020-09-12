19 graduate from Lake County Fire Academy

Of the 19 graduates, six are headed for the Lake Hills Fire Department, five to Munster, four to Lake Dale, two to Griffith and one each to Cedar Lake and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Rebecca Roberts will serve in her hometown of Griffith. She prepared a graduation video, showing what students learned at the St. John fire training center and the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso.

“This feels bittersweet,” Roberts said of graduation. “I’m excited to finish, but sad not to see my classmates again three times a week. We formed a pretty strong bond.”

Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc, whose department is growing to 52, said he is “ecstatic” to gain five new members. A 49-year firefighting veteran, Pelc offered graduates this advice: “Don’t ever quit enjoying what you like to do. It’ll keep you young. As always, stay safe.”

Eric Deleon, among those new Munster firefighters, noted, “It’s been a long six and one-half months. We put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. We pushed ourselves to limits we’ve not pushed before.”

Kennedy Jackson, one of three female graduates, said learning fire skills was physically exhausting, “but if you keep at it mentally, you get through it. It all comes from the heart and mind.”