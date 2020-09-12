19 graduate from Lake County Fire Academy

MUNSTER — On a day for paying tribute to the 412 emergency workers who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 19 Northwest Indiana firefighters graduated from the Lake County Fire Academy on Friday after facing their own challenges.
This time the issue was not terrorism but the coronavirus. A class that started with 30 members in February spent half its time training time studying online. The other half was skills training.
“They had to deal with so much,” said Griffith fire captain and lead instructor Joseph Martin. “The schedule was changed multiple times. We went from a normal academy to a pandemic.”
Along the way, the young men and women read 52 chapters of material, took six written tests and wrote four papers.
They did all this while handling other responsibilities, including work. Some were still in high school. Two became fathers. One underwent an appendectomy. One graduate is currently taking emergency medical technician classes, while two others have already fought a fire.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Martin said. “They worked very hard to get to this point.”
Munster Town Hall hosted the graduation ceremony for the Lake County Fire Academy on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. In a socially distanced ceremony streamed for families on Facebook, graduates received certificates. They will receive badges from their respective fire departments.
Of the 19 graduates, six are headed for the Lake Hills Fire Department, five to Munster, four to Lake Dale, two to Griffith and one each to Cedar Lake and Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Rebecca Roberts will serve in her hometown of Griffith. She prepared a graduation video, showing what students learned at the St. John fire training center and the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso.
“This feels bittersweet,” Roberts said of graduation. “I’m excited to finish, but sad not to see my classmates again three times a week. We formed a pretty strong bond.”
Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc, whose department is growing to 52, said he is “ecstatic” to gain five new members. A 49-year firefighting veteran, Pelc offered graduates this advice: “Don’t ever quit enjoying what you like to do. It’ll keep you young. As always, stay safe.”
Eric Deleon, among those new Munster firefighters, noted, “It’s been a long six and one-half months. We put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. We pushed ourselves to limits we’ve not pushed before.”
Kennedy Jackson, one of three female graduates, said learning fire skills was physically exhausting, “but if you keep at it mentally, you get through it. It all comes from the heart and mind.”
Future Munster Firefighter Benjamin Hand, who hopes to become a nurse, delivered the class address. He encouraged his classmates to continue their training to become “a better version of ourselves.”
As he reminded his fellow graduates, “Being our best is their best chance.”
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!