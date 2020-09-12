 Skip to main content
19 graduate from Lake County Fire Academy
MUNSTER — On a day for paying tribute to the 412 emergency workers who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 19 Northwest Indiana firefighters graduated from the Lake County Fire Academy on Friday after facing their own challenges.

This time the issue was not terrorism but the coronavirus. A class that started with 30 members in February spent half its time training time studying online. The other half was skills training.

“They had to deal with so much,” said Griffith fire captain and lead instructor Joseph Martin. “The schedule was changed multiple times. We went from a normal academy to a pandemic.”

Along the way, the young men and women read 52 chapters of material, took six written tests and wrote four papers.

They did all this while handling other responsibilities, including work. Some were still in high school. Two became fathers. One underwent an appendectomy. One graduate is currently taking emergency medical technician classes, while two others have already fought a fire.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” Martin said. “They worked very hard to get to this point.”

Munster Town Hall hosted the graduation ceremony for the Lake County Fire Academy on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. In a socially distanced ceremony streamed for families on Facebook, graduates received certificates. They will receive badges from their respective fire departments.

Of the 19 graduates, six are headed for the Lake Hills Fire Department, five to Munster, four to Lake Dale, two to Griffith and one each to Cedar Lake and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Rebecca Roberts will serve in her hometown of Griffith. She prepared a graduation video, showing what students learned at the St. John fire training center and the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso.

“This feels bittersweet,” Roberts said of graduation. “I’m excited to finish, but sad not to see my classmates again three times a week. We formed a pretty strong bond.”

Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc, whose department is growing to 52, said he is “ecstatic” to gain five new members. A 49-year firefighting veteran, Pelc offered graduates this advice: “Don’t ever quit enjoying what you like to do. It’ll keep you young. As always, stay safe.”

Eric Deleon, among those new Munster firefighters, noted, “It’s been a long six and one-half months. We put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. We pushed ourselves to limits we’ve not pushed before.”

Kennedy Jackson, one of three female graduates, said learning fire skills was physically exhausting, “but if you keep at it mentally, you get through it. It all comes from the heart and mind.”

Future Munster Firefighter Benjamin Hand, who hopes to become a nurse, delivered the class address. He encouraged his classmates to continue their training to become “a better version of ourselves.”

As he reminded his fellow graduates, “Being our best is their best chance.”

