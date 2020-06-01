You are the owner of this article.
19 killed, 63 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
CHICAGO — Nineteen people were killed and at least 63 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year so far, the Chicago-Sun-Times reported.

More than half of the weekend’s victims were shot on Sunday following violent protests Saturday night that led to hundreds of arrests and a curfew.

The victims included an 18-year-old woman shot in the head late Sunday on the West Side and two men, ages 39 and 31, shot in the head Sunday in Calumet Heights on the South Side when someone in an SUV pulled up and opened fire on their vehicle, police said.

