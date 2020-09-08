$19 million in state matching grants directed to school safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Secured School Board has approved a record-breaking $19.4 million investment supporting school safety projects.

The $19.4 million in matching state grant funds will allow the board to fully fund all safety projects identified in 418 Indiana schools' recent Secured School Safety Grant applications, according to an Indiana Secured School Board news release.

"Education is a Hoosier priority, and Indiana remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of our schools," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release. "I'm proud that continued funding through this grant program can meet the top safety needs of school districts and help parents, students and staff feel safe and secure each day."

In the grant-matching program, schools can put funding toward school resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, firearms training for teachers and staff in locations where guns are allowed on school property; threat assessments; and to implement a student and parent support services program.

Four dozen Northwest Indiana schools and districts will receive matching grant funding. The Indiana General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund in each of the past two years, according to the release.