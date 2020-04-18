You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
19-year-old killed in shooting, police say
alert urgent

19-year-old killed in shooting, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old was shot to death, police said.

Robert David-Hughes, of Merrillville, was declared dead at 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville, according to a Lake County Coroner’s report. His manner of death is pending, the report said.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday police responded to a report of gunshots in the 5600 block of Hayes Street, said Merrillville Cmdr. Jeff Rice. Officers found a deceased gunshot victim and a homicide investigation was launched.

The location of where the man was found is the same as the man’s listed address, the coroner’s report said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau assisted Merrillville police at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-32722, extension 347.  

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts