19-year-old shot in attempted robbery; suspects at large, police say

LYNWOOD — A man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after being shot in the abdomen by two men in an attempted robbery, police said.

At 9:35 p.m. Thursday police responded to a gunshot victim in the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in Lynwood, said Lynwood Deputy Chief of Police Terrence Shubert.

Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen in the basement of a home.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, who told police he was leaving his home when he was approached by two unknown men.

The men demanded the victim give them his belongings, to which the victim initially told them he didn’t have anything, police said.

One of them then shot the victim in his abdomen and fled the area on foot, Shubert said. While officers have interviewed several neighbors, none of them saw the altercation because they were inside their homes.

The victim was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer and was later airlifted to the University of Chicago, where he remains for treatment. His current condition is unknown.