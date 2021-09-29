$2.3 million contract approved for demolition of former Gary high school

GARY — A bid has been awarded for the demolition of Lew Wallace High School.

At Monday’s Distressed Unit Appeals Board meeting, the board approved the proposal from KLF Enterprises to take down the school that closed in 2014. The goal is to start demolition by the end of October or early November.

The contract is $2,310,000, according to information provided by the district Wednesday morning. Roughly a quarter of the contract awarded is for contractors from Gary.

Earlier this summer, Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp., sent a letter to community members saying that removing the blighted former school wasn't an easy decision, but will make the community safer and clear the path for better use of the property.

In December 2020, The Times reported McNulty said in a meeting with the district’s advisory board that Lew Wallace would likely be demolished in the spring semester using money from the school improvement fund, which was established through deferred loan repayments.