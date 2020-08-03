2 additional coronavirus deaths, over 100 new cases reported in Region

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Lake County as the Region again saw more than 100 new cases and Indiana's case total surpassed 68,000, according to updated health statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 271 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were five new deaths statewide Monday, bringing the state's total to 2,780. New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 200 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
Lake County reported 64 new cases, bringing its total to 7,101. Porter County added 32 more cases, bringing its total to 1,206. LaPorte County's cases increased by nine, for a total of 838.
Jasper County saw five new cases, bringing its total to 208. Newton County added one case, for a total of 110.
ISDH reported 582 new cases across Indiana Monday, bringing the state's total to 68,433. New cases were reported between Friday and Sunday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 739 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
Of Lake County's total deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities, the Lake County Health Department reported. The county's case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Monday: Portage Township, 436, up seven; Center Township, 344, up four; Westchester Township, 107, no change; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 63, up two; Union Township, 61, up two; Porter Township, 33, no change; Boone Township, 24, no change; Pleasant Township, 23, up two; Morgan Township, 22, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 15, up one; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 931 people recovered as of Monday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 775,482 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positivity rate and 7.4% seven-day positivity rate, ISDH said.
ISDH reported 60,623 tested in Lake County, 16,227 in Porter County, 13,060 in LaPorte County, 3,427 in Jasper County, and 944 in Newton County.
The seven-day positivity rates for NWI include 10.7% in Jasper County, 8.2% in Newton County, 7.6 in Lake County, 7.4% in Porter County and 4.5% in LaPorte County. The seven-day positivity rates were as of July 27, ISDH said.
New tests were reported between July 21 and 27.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursday. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
