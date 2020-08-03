2 additional coronavirus deaths, over 100 new cases reported in Region

The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 931 people recovered as of Monday.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 775,482 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positivity rate and 7.4% seven-day positivity rate, ISDH said.

ISDH reported 60,623 tested in Lake County, 16,227 in Porter County, 13,060 in LaPorte County, 3,427 in Jasper County, and 944 in Newton County.

The seven-day positivity rates for NWI include 10.7% in Jasper County, 8.2% in Newton County, 7.6 in Lake County, 7.4% in Porter County and 4.5% in LaPorte County. The seven-day positivity rates were as of July 27, ISDH said.

New tests were reported between July 21 and 27.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursday. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.