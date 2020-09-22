2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in LaPorte County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more COVID-19 deaths and 46 additional cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of nine more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,295.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 6 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 318 in Lake County, down one; 48 in Porter County; 39 in LaPorte County, up two; 11 in Newton County; and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 28 more cases for a total of 10,292. Porter County had 10 more cases, upping its total to 2,087. LaPorte County's cases increased by five, for a total of 1,377. Jasper County added two more for a total of 386. Newton County added one, bringing its total to 171.