2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in LaPorte County
Virus Outbreak Testing Indiana

Workers at Aria Diagnostics assemble COVID-19 tests in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, file, AP

Two more COVID-19 deaths and 46 additional cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of nine more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,295.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 6 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 318 in Lake County, down one; 48 in Porter County; 39 in LaPorte County, up two; 11 in Newton County; and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 28 more cases for a total of 10,292. Porter County had 10 more cases, upping its total to 2,087. LaPorte County's cases increased by five, for a total of 1,377. Jasper County added two more for a total of 386. Newton County added one, bringing its total to 171.

ISDH reported 652 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 112,626. New cases were reported Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients currently hospitalized and 1,847 people recovered.

A total of 1,898,563 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,315,440 individuals tested. The state had a 6% cumulative positive rate and 4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 9-15.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Newton County, 7.7%; Porter County, 5.8%; Lake County, 4.6%; LaPorte County, 3.7%; and Jasper County, 2.7%.

ISDH reported 94,510 tested in Lake County, 28,611 in Porter County, 20,979 in LaPorte County, 5,844 in Jasper County and 1,719 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between Feb. 29 and Monday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

