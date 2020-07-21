2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, as state inches near 58,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more people died to COVID-19 across all of Northwest Indiana, both in Lake County, as the area also saw more than 80 new positive cases of the disease, health officials reported Tuesday.

Death totals across the Region Monday included 256 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 20 new known deaths statewide Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,652. New deaths were reported between July 6 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 194 deaths as probable, an increase of one from the day before. That means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

Lake County reported 54 new cases, bringing its total to 6,277. Porter County added 23 more cases, bringing its total to 971. LaPorte County's cases increased by four, for a total of 699. Jasper County had three additional cases for a total of 162. Newton County added no new cases, leaving its total at 101.