2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, officials say

Two more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The deaths were included with 21 more across Indiana. A total of 12,536 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and 17. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,473 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, data provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
County totals include 910 in Lake County, 284 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 410 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 80,229, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals include 49,430 in Lake County, up 54; 10,004 in LaPorte County, up 17; 3,259 in Jasper County, up four; and 988 in Newton County, up two.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,548 cases on Friday.
Across Indiana there were 779 new positive cases. A total of 677,905 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between March 6, 2020 and Saturday.
On Friday the Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,322 cases, up two from the previous day, and 36,998 tested. Lansing had 3,077 cases, up five, and 29,632 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, down from 4.4% the previous day; 5.7% in Porter County, up from 5.5%; 4.1% in LaPorte County, down from 4.4%; 5% in Newton County, up from 4.8%; and 5.5% in Jasper County, down from 6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated.
Through Saturday, 948,555 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 935,381 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 40,966 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 907,589.
ISDH also reported that 1,434,023 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,418,294.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The Lake County Health Department will provide the Moderna vaccine Sunday until 5 p.m. at the Merrillville High School fieldhouse, 276 E. 68th Place. Those interested must schedule an appointment ahead of time.
Hoosiers age 45 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Those age 40 and up can start making appointments Monday. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.