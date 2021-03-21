2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, officials say

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,548 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 779 new positive cases. A total of 677,905 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between March 6, 2020 and Saturday.

On Friday the Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,322 cases, up two from the previous day, and 36,998 tested. Lansing had 3,077 cases, up five, and 29,632 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, down from 4.4% the previous day; 5.7% in Porter County, up from 5.5%; 4.1% in LaPorte County, down from 4.4%; 5% in Newton County, up from 4.8%; and 5.5% in Jasper County, down from 6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.