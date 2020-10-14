2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Two new coronavirus deaths were reported in the Region, one in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death brings local totals to 340 in Lake County; 50 in LaPorte County; 11 in Newton County; and three in Jasper County. Porter County had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard as of 5 p.m. Wednesday; on Tuesday, the county reported 49 deaths.

Statewide, 14 additional deaths were reported, totaling 3,609 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sunday and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,172 new cases reported across the Hoosier state, bringing the state's total to 139,269.

Lake County added 103 cases, for a total of 12,189, state officials said.