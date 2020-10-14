 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
topical alert urgent

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

{{featured_button_text}}
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19

A medical worker speaks to a patient during drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday, March 18, outside the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

Two new coronavirus deaths were reported in the Region, one in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death brings local totals to 340 in Lake County; 50 in LaPorte County; 11 in Newton County; and three in Jasper County. Porter County had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard as of 5 p.m. Wednesday; on Tuesday, the county reported 49 deaths.

Statewide, 14 additional deaths were reported, totaling 3,609 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sunday and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,172 new cases reported across the Hoosier state, bringing the state's total to 139,269. 

Lake County added 103 cases, for a total of 12,189, state officials said.

Porter County reported 2,665 cases on Tuesday, according to the county Health Department. One patient was hospitalized, and 2,278 have recovered, the department said.

LaPorte County added 20 new cases for a total of 1,928. Jasper County saw 10 additional cases, bringing its total to 472. Newton County stayed the same, totaling 191.

New cases were reported between Monday and Tuesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City totaled 1,167 cases, and Lansing totaled 941 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.3% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests, and a 9.6% seven-day rate and a 9.2% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Oct. 1-7.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.4% for all tests and 8.9% for unique individuals in Lake County; 8% for all tests and 11.2% for unique individuals in Porter County; 6.9% for all tests and 9.4% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 3.8% for all tests and 5.5% for unique individuals in Jasper County; and 6.7% for all tests and 11.5% for unique individuals in Newton County.

State officials said 1,511,060 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,395,566 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Northwest Indiana testing totals included 107,869 in Lake County; 24,861 in LaPorte County; 6,670 in Jasper County; and 1,965 in Newton County.

Calumet City recorded 14,690 tests, while Lansing reported 11,299 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

Newly reported tests were administered between May 12 and Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts