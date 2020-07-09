2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana Thursday — one in Lake County and another in LaPorte County, health officials said.

Death totals stood at 247 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 27 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

There were seven additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,546. New deaths were reported between June 19 and Wednesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 61 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,337. Porter County added 11 cases, for a total of 808. LaPorte County added 14 for a total of 597. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 125. Newton County added none; Its total stood at 99.