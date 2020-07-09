You are the owner of this article.
2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana Thursday — one in Lake County and another in LaPorte County, health officials said.

Death totals stood at 247 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 27 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

There were seven additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,546. New deaths were reported between June 19 and Wednesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 61 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,337. Porter County added 11 cases, for a total of 808. LaPorte County added 14 for a total of 597. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 125. Newton County added none; Its total stood at 99.

ISDH reported 521 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,575. New cases were reported Wednesday, state officials said.

Lake County community totals were not available Thursday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 547 cases, an increase of four from the day before. Its last reported death total was 14.

The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 318, up four; Center Township, 224, up two; Westchester Township, 62, up two; Washington Township, 57, no change; Union Township, 36, up one; Liberty Township, 36, no change; Boone Township, 18, no change; Porter Township, 18, up one; Morgan Township, 15, no change; Pleasant Township, 13, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, four, up one.

The Porter County Health Department reported Thursday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.

Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Union Township, one; and Liberty Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility reported Thursday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 542,292 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Thursday, with a 9.1% positive rate.

ISDH reported 43,441 tested in Lake County, 10,755 in Porter County, 8,333 in LaPorte County, 747 in Newton County, and 2,625 in Jasper County.

New tests were reported between February 29 and Wednesday.

Starting Friday, ISDH will host a free drive-thru clinic from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

